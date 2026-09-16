DCI Issues Arrest Warrant for Suspect in Fake Canada Jobs Scam

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for a man accused of defrauding job seekers through a fraudulent overseas employment scheme targeting Kenyans aspiring to work in Canada.

The suspect, identified as Elizaphan Michira, allegedly posed as an employment and travel facilitator, promising prospective applicants non-existent jobs in Canada, including nurse aides, storekeepers and truck drivers.

According to a public notice issued by the DCI, Michira collected substantial sums of money from job seekers under the guise of facilitating visa processing, medical examinations, biometrics and air travel.

Investigators said they discovered that the travel arrangements and documents presented to the victims were fraudulent.

The alleged scheme targeted individuals seeking overseas employment, with applicants reportedly required to pay various fees in anticipation of securing jobs and travelling to Canada.

The DCI has urged members of the public to exercise caution when dealing with individuals offering overseas employment opportunities and to verify the authenticity of recruitment and travel arrangements before making payments.

The matter has been registered at the Milimani Law Courts under Criminal Report Number 011/14/2026 and Criminal Case Number E223/2026.

A warrant of arrest has been issued against Michira and remains active as detectives pursue him.

The suspect is listed as originating from Borabu District, Makenene Location, Matutu Sub-Location.

The DCI is appealing to members of the public who may have information regarding Michira’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

The DCI has assured the public that information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality.

The agency has also encouraged members of the public who may have fallen victim to the alleged employment fraud to report the matter to investigators.