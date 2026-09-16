NMG announces top editorial changes as Ageyo moves to Uganda, Misiko takes Kenya role

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16- Nation Media Group has unveiled a major regional editorial reshuffle, with Joe Ageyo moving to Uganda as Editor-in-Chief, Washington Gikunju appointed Acting Managing Editor in Uganda, and James Smart taking charge of broadcast and new media in Tanzania in an acting capacity.

In Kenya, Harry Misiko has been named Acting Editor-in-Chief, in a restructuring that also creates new acting leadership positions across publishing, broadcasting, the Daily Nation, Business Daily, the Weekend Edition and new media.

The changes, effective immediately, were announced by Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Odundo, who said the realignment followed a review of NMG’s editorial structure and evolving business requirements across the region.

Ageyo, who has served as NMG’s Group Editor-in-Chief, will now lead the editorial operations of NMG Uganda. Gikunju will serve as Acting Managing Editor in Uganda.

In Tanzania, Smart has been appointed Acting Managing Editor, Broadcast and New Media, at Mwananchi Communications Limited.

Misiko’s appointment in Kenya places him at the helm of the country’s editorial operations, with a new layer of acting editors taking responsibility for individual platforms and products.

Dann Mwangi has been appointed Acting Managing Editor, Broadcast and New Media, while John Kiplagat becomes Acting Managing Editor, Publishing.

Justus Wanga takes over as Acting Lead Editor, Weekend Edition; Michael Owuor as Acting Lead Editor, Daily Nation; Ben Kitili as Acting Lead Editor, Broadcasting; and Michael Omondi as Acting Lead Editor, Business Daily. Alex Ndegwa has been appointed Editor, Content Hub.

The regional changes come shortly after NMG reconstituted its board following the acquisition of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development’s 54.08 per cent controlling stake in the media company by Taarifa Ltd, owned by Tanzanian businessman Rostam Aziz.

The board changes saw six new directors appointed and four directors exit the board, marking a new phase for the East African media group.

The new directors are former NMG journalist Julie Gichuru, Jubilee Insurance Group chief executive Julius Kipng’etich, technology entrepreneur Juliana Rotich, Scangroup founder Bharat Thakrar, former National Bank of Kenya managing director Wilfred Musau and Georgia Mutagahywa.