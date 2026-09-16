Couple arrested in Machakos over alleged cult practices involving three children

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – Police in Matungulu Sub-County have arrested a couple over alleged cult-related practices and suspected denial of basic needs to their three children.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, at about 11:55am after authorities received information about a family living in a temporary shelter made of polythene sheets in the Kantafu area.

Officers from KBC Police Station responded to the report and arrested Henry Ogenga, 38, and his wife, Ezabel Ogenga, 32.

Police said the couple were living in the temporary structure with their three children, aged 13, five and two years.

According to the police report, the parents allegedly smeared their bodies with oil and involved the children in practices described by police as cult-related.

The authorities also alleged that the children were being subjected to practices that amounted to radicalisation.

Police said the couple would be charged with an offence relating to denial of children’s basic needs.

The three children were taken into the care of authorities following the intervention as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the family’s living conditions and the alleged practices continue.

Police have not disclosed further details on the specific nature of the alleged cult practices or the circumstances that led to the family living in the temporary shelter.

The case is expected to be processed in accordance with child protection laws, with authorities investigating whether the children were exposed to circumstances that endangered their welfare.