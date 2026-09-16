Sharon’s mother asks court to spare Obado death; life imprisonment

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – The mother of slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno has appealed to the court to spare former Migori Governor Okoth Obado a death or life sentence, saying the family has forgiven him and does not want to see him suffer further.

In an emotional plea during the sentencing proceedings, Sharon’s mother asked the court to consider a non-custodial sentence, saying the family’s interactions with Obado during the trial and after his conviction had influenced their decision to seek leniency.

“Please don’t crucify Governor Obado,” she pleaded.

She told the court that Sharon left behind children whose welfare remained a major concern for the family, arguing that Obado could play a role in supporting them if spared a lengthy prison term.

Sharon’s mother recalled that Obado had been barred from meeting the family during the court proceedings but said he had nevertheless remained willing to support them.

She said the family had chosen to forgive him, citing biblical teachings on forgiveness and the need to extend mercy to those who have wronged others.

“Even after the conviction, the relationship between Obado and my daughter during the court proceedings, and the relationship even after the conviction, does not allow me to see him go for the death sentence,” she told the court.

The mother said a death sentence or life imprisonment would reopen painful wounds for the family, describing such an outcome as another death in her life.

“If he goes for death or life sentencing, I’ll see another death in my life,” she said.

Her plea comes as the court considers the appropriate sentence for Obado following his conviction in the case involving Sharon’s murder.

She urged the court to consider the welfare of Sharon’s children and the wider impact of the sentence on both families.

The family’s plea for forgiveness and leniency is now among the submissions before the court as it determines the sentence to be imposed on the former governor.