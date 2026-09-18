No Fatalities Reported After RTG Crane Incident at Mombasa Port, KPA Assures

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 18 — The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has confirmed an incident involving a Rubber-Tyred Gantry (RTG) crane at the Port of Mombasa, saying no fatalities or serious injuries were reported.

The incident occurred on Thursday, at approximately 3:40pm and was immediately attended to by KPA’s safety and emergency response teams.

According to the Authority, the truck tractor operator involved in the incident was unharmed, while the RTG operator sustained minor soft-tissue injuries to the legs.

The operator was taken to hospital for medical evaluation as a precaution and was later discharged after assessment and treatment by medical personnel.

KPA said investigations into the circumstances and cause of the incident are underway.

The Authority said it was conducting a comprehensive review in line with its safety and incident management protocols to establish what happened and determine any necessary corrective measures.

“KPA confirms that an operational incident involving an RTG occurred and was immediately attended to by the Authority’s safety and emergency response teams in accordance with established procedures,” the Authority said in a statement issued on Friday.

KPA assured employees, stakeholders and port users of its commitment to maintaining safety while ensuring continued delivery of safe, efficient and reliable port operations.

The Authority also urged members of the public to rely on its official communication channels for verified information and refrain from circulating unverified reports concerning incidents at the port.

“KPA appreciates the concern expressed by members of the public and its stakeholders. We urge the public to rely on official KPA communication channels for accurate and verified information,” it said.

The incident comes as the Port of Mombasa continues to handle cargo and maritime operations, with safety protocols in place for workers and port users.

KPA said it would provide further information as the investigation progresses.