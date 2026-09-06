Chinese-flagged MV REN JIAN 15 docks in Mombasa with 3,710 containers for Kenya, East Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6— Panamax container vessel MV REN JIAN 15 has docked at the Port of Mombasa carrying 3,710 containers, reinforcing the port’s role as a key gateway for cargo destined for Kenya and the wider East African region.

The Chinese-flagged vessel, measuring 260 metres long and 32 metres wide, berthed at Berth 22, where it is expected to discharge 1,610 containers and load 400 full containers and 1,700 empty containers, according to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

“The Port of Mombasa has welcomed MV REN JIAN 15, a Panamax container vessel carrying a total of 3,710 containers destined for both the local and transit markets,” KPA said.

KPA also highlighted the distinctive curved design of MV REN JIAN 15’s bow, which forms part of its hydrodynamic hull.

The design enables the vessel to displace water progressively as it moves forward, helping reduce resistance at sea.

The vessel’s arrival comes amid sustained shipping activity at Kenya’s ports as Mombasa handles containerised cargo serving the domestic market and landlocked countries in the East African hinterland.

KPA had projected significant vessel activity at the Port of Mombasa and the Port of Lamu in a schedule issued on August 26, which listed 45 vessels expected to call at the two ports over a two-week period.

The schedule comprised 27 container vessels, 15 conventional cargo vessels, two car carriers and one oil tanker.

The latest vessel call underscores Mombasa’s continuing importance as a maritime gateway for Kenya and the broader East African hinterland.