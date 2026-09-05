Kenya, EU deepen defence ties as maritime security takes centre stage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5-Kenya and the European Union are seeking to deepen defence and security cooperation, with maritime security and enhanced capabilities emerging as key priorities in efforts to counter increasingly complex threats across the region.

The strategic push was discussed during a meeting between Chief of the Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri and EU Chargé d’Affaires Ondřej Seimk, as the two sides explored ways to strengthen existing security cooperation and expand areas of collaboration.

A key focus was the European Peace Facility (EPF), through which the EU supports initiatives aimed at enhancing Kenya’s capacity to contribute to peace and security.

The engagement comes as Kenya positions itself as an increasingly important security actor in East Africa and the wider Western Indian Ocean, where maritime insecurity, violent extremism, regional instability and other transnational threats continue to pose risks that require coordinated international responses.

“The evolving nature of contemporary security challenges demands partnerships capable of responding to threats that increasingly transcend national borders,” the Kenya Defence Forces said.

The KDF said cooperation with trusted partners was critical in addressing threats that require “sustained cooperation, shared capabilities and coordinated action”.

Maritime security featured prominently in the discussions, reflecting Kenya’s strategic position along the Western Indian Ocean and the importance of the maritime domain to the country’s economy and national security.

The KDF said securing Kenya’s maritime space goes beyond protecting territorial waters, requiring stronger cooperation to safeguard critical sea lanes, improve maritime domain awareness and counter transnational threats that could disrupt trade and regional stability.

“The sea connects the country to global markets, supports international trade and regional connectivity, and provides livelihoods to communities along the coastline,” the KDF said.

Kenya’s partnership with the EU is therefore expected to support broader efforts to strengthen security across the Western Indian Ocean while improving the country’s ability to respond to emerging threats.

The talks also centred on capability development, professional cooperation and institutional resilience, areas seen as critical to strengthening Kenya’s contribution to regional peace support operations.

The KDF said the partnership “underscores Kenya’s growing role as a regional security actor and a dependable contributor to peace support operations.”

Beyond operational cooperation, the meeting highlighted the role of defence diplomacy in building institutional relationships and identifying new areas of collaboration between Kenya and the EU.

The discussions come against a backdrop of an evolving regional security environment in which threats increasingly cross borders and connect land, maritime and transnational security concerns.