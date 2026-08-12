Kenya, India review defence ties, eye expanded military cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12-Kenya and India are exploring expanded military-to-military cooperation, with counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, emerging technologies and maritime security emerging as key areas of focus in renewed defence talks.

Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri hosted India’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Dr Adarsh Swaika, at Defence Headquarters in Nairobi on August 10, 2026, for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

The meeting reviewed areas of mutual security interest and explored opportunities to deepen collaboration between the two militaries amid an evolving regional and global security environment.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) disclosed that the discussions focused on enhancing the operational capacity of the Kenyan military through joint training, intelligence and information sharing, professional exchanges and the adoption of emerging technologies to address contemporary security threats.

“Defence diplomacy remains an important pillar in strengthening international security partnerships, enhancing military capabilities and building collective responses to increasingly complex security challenges,” KDF said Wednesday

The two sides also examined the changing threat landscape, with particular emphasis on strengthening preparedness against transnational and asymmetric threats.

KDF said Kenya and India discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in countering violent extremism and terrorism while building institutional capacity to anticipate, prevent and respond to emerging security threats.

The talks also placed maritime security high on the agenda, reflecting the strategic importance of the Western Indian Ocean to Kenya, India and the wider region.

KDF said enhanced cooperation in maritime domain awareness, capacity building and information sharing would be critical in addressing threats affecting the Western Indian Ocean, while protecting strategic sea lanes that support international trade and economic activity.

The focus on maritime security comes as Kenya seeks to strengthen its ability to monitor and respond to threats along its coastline and in the wider Indian Ocean region, where trafficking, piracy and other transnational criminal activities pose security and economic risks.

Beyond operational cooperation, the two countries are also seeking to strengthen professional military development through exchanges and joint training, while leveraging technology to improve defence capabilities.

Kenya and India have maintained longstanding relations spanning defence, trade, technology and education, providing a foundation for expanded security cooperation.

KDF said continued defence engagement would provide a platform for the two countries to exchange expertise, strengthen interoperability and develop capabilities supporting national and regional security.