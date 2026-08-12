Five in custody as two more suspects surrender over Wasama murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — The number of suspects in custody over the killing of former Chesikaki councilor and Mt Elgon parliamentary hopeful Nathan Masai Wasama has risen to five after two more suspects surrendered to police, as detectives intensify investigations into the high-profile murder.

The two suspects surrendered separately on Wednesday, hours after detectives arrested three other suspects linked to the August 8 shooting in Cheptais, Bungoma County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said one suspect surrendered at Cheptais Police Station before being arrested, escorted and booked at Sirisia Police Station, while the second surrendered at Chwele Police Station and was subsequently taken into custody.

The latest developments mark a significant breakthrough in the investigation, with detectives now holding five suspects as they seek to establish the motive for Wasama’s killing and identify all those involved.

“The DCI remains resolute in its efforts to expedite investigations into the murder,” the agency said.

The DCI said all suspects are expected to be arraigned once investigations are complete.

Wasama, a 61-year-old businessman and former councillor, was shot dead on the night of August 8 at his shop in Tuikut Trading Centre, Sasur Location, Cheptais Sub-County.

According to preliminary investigations, four men arrived at the trading centre on two motorcycles before one of the pillion passengers alighted, entered Wasama’s shop and shot him.

A woman was also shot and injured during the incident and remains in hospital in stable condition.

The initial arrests came after detectives, acting on credible leads, apprehended one individual in connection with the killing.

On August 11, detectives armed with a search warrant raided a residence in Marigo Village, Cheptais Location, where they arrested two more suspects.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of a military-style smoke jacket, a stun grenade, three axes, a crowbar, three folding pangas, two pangas, two knives, five arrows, three motorcycles, two mobile phones and an iPod.

The DCI has not said whether the recovered items were directly linked to Wasama’s killing, but detectives are examining the evidence as they piece together the events surrounding the shooting.

The latest arrests come amid heightened public and political scrutiny of the investigation.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had, days before the arrests, accused the government of shielding individuals allegedly linked to Wasama’s killing and claimed the deceased had repeatedly reported threats to his life.

Gachagua alleged that Wasama had reported threats to police five times without receiving adequate protection and accused DCI Director Mohamed Amin of being used to cover up murders in Mt Elgon.

“Previously, I mentioned that an individual named Mohamed Amin is being used to cover up murders in Mt. Elgon,” Gachagua alleged.

He also claimed that the person Wasama allegedly identified as a threat remained free and was being protected by senior government officials.

The allegations have not been independently established, and neither Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen nor the DCI had publicly confirmed the claims at the time.

Wasama’s killing had sparked concern in Mt Elgon, particularly because he had survived an earlier apparent assassination attempt.

In 2024, unknown gunmen reportedly ambushed him in the Kapcheshari area and opened fire on his vehicle. Several bullets struck the rear of the car, but he escaped unharmed.

Wasama had also recently declared his intention to contest the Mt Elgon parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

His death triggered condemnation from political leaders, including Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who called for a swift and comprehensive investigation.

“I unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence,” Barasa said, urging investigators to ensure those responsible are identified and held accountable through due process.

The DCI has urged members of the public with credible information to report to the nearest police station or contact the agency through its toll-free numbers.

The agency has also cautioned the public against spreading unverified allegations that could prejudice the case, compromise investigations or threaten public safety.