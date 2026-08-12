HACO Industries unveil Ksh 2.5 million sponsorship towards national rugby 15s side Simbas

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 12, 2026 – HACO Industries, through its popular skincare brand Amara Essentials, has renewed its sponsorship towards the national men’s rugby 15s side, pumping Ksh 2.5 million into Simbas’ kitty.

Making the announcement at the HACO Industries Limited headquarters in Kasarani, HACO Industries marketing director Catherine Obwino said they are building on the foundation already established as a result of the partnership with Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

“Looking ahead, we have been together for two years and we already have a foundation. This year is about building on it. We want to get closer to you as our players, closer to our fans and closer to the rugby community. As the Simbas, as you continue to raise your ambitions on the field, AMARA is equally raising its commitment alongside you,” Obwino said.

She further said the partnership is a match made in heaven, revealing that the past two years of the support towards Simbas has opened up further avenues for the skincare brand to deepen its tentacles in Kenyan rugby.

“I’m speaking on behalf of Maryanne Musangi who is the Managing Director for HACO Industries. Unfortunately, she was not able to be here this morning with us, but she is very delighted for us to continue with this partnership. We’ve had the opportunity to walk alongside the Simbas, understand the team and experience what this partnership represents,” Obwino said.

She added: “When we first partnered with the Simbas, we saw a strong connection, or even in rugby as a sport, because of what they represent and what Amara stands for…strength, resilience, confidence and African pride. They train hard, play hard and compete in some very difficult and demanding conditions. So, Amara is about caring for the skin through those everyday conditions, keeping it moisturised, healthy looking and feeling good.”

The new sponsorship package is an improvement on the Ksh 1.5 million sponsorship package towards the team in August 2024, which also included gift hampers for the players.

The skincare giant has also been a partner in the ongoing National Sevens Circuit (NSC), supporting the two legs in Nakuru (Prinsloo 7s) and Kisumu (Dala 7s).

Speaking at the same time, KRU CEO Thomas Odundo said the benefit of the partnership has been beyond financial.

“As a sports federation, we’re in the business of sports, so as we know sports, we train players, we get them out and we play. But, what Amara has taught us is that it’s quite a bit beyond sports. We provided an opportunity for Amara to interact and be a part of sport and they, by extension, have been what they’re doing in terms of engaging the fans who come for the games and so on,” Odundo said.

He expressed confidence that the partnership will last long into the future.

“With the Sevens Circuit, you go to the events, there’s a good Amara presence on the ground and we appreciate that. So for me, it’s just appreciation of the journey. We keep on doing this yearly and improving every year. We just hope that what Amara is getting out of our partnership can now be extended much longer,” the CEO said.

The Simbas are yet to play this year but will be prepping themselves for the annual Elgon Cup against Uganda, as well as a number of test matches.

As they step into the gruelling battleground of the pitch, the players will do so with assurance that Amara Skincare will always be on hand to revitalise.