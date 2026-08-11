Brotherly love: How Sichenje influenced fellow Kenyan’s loan move to English club

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 11, 2026 – Newly-signed Charlton Athletic midfielder Timothy Ouma says his fellow Kenyan, Collins Sichenje, played a profound role in his move to the Addicks.

The 22-year-old says Sichenje told him good things about the club, which strung at his heart and left no doubt about his next destination.

“He told me to come here, it’s a great club. We are together with him…so for sure, it’s going to be a little bit easy for me to get everything done and keep everything moving because I have someone who knows me well,” the former Nairobi City Stars attacking midfielder said.

Ouma further talked up his longstanding friendship with the Kakamega High School alumnus, describing him as his closest buddy in the national team, Harambee Stars.

“It’s been such a long friendship…even before he went to Sweden. Every time we’re meeting in the national team and everything, sharing a room,” he said.

Ouma completed his loan move to the English Championship side on Monday evening, from his parent club, Czech giants Slavia Prague.

The midfielder, who spent the last season on loan at Polish side Lech Poznan, said he is eager to get going at his new club.

“I ended up here in London now. I think I have to be grateful to be here. Every competition is different. Every country is different. So as long as you’re pushing and everything, everything comes in places,” Ouma said.

His message to the Addicks faithful is simple: ‘looking forward to meeting all of you.’

“I think I’ll just bring the normal things. I’ll give my all, my solace, do the best, help the team to achieve whatever they want to achieve. I want to see them, I want to see how the crowd is, see all those supporters cheering up for every tackle, every duel, every goal,” the Harambee Stars anchorman said.

Should he strike a chord with the hearts of the fans and the management, Ouma may well find a permanent home at Charlton Athletic.

With the loan deal containing a buy clause, the ball is in Ouma’s court to work hard on the pitch to extend his stay with Nathan Jones’ side.