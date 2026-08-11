‘Why hosting World Athletics Championships will be game changer for Kenya’

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 11, 2026 – Hosting the 2029 World Athletics Championships will be a historic milestone for Kenya, motorsports queen Pauline Shegu believes.

Shegu says the effects of staging such a global showpiece would be felt for many generations to come, across all sectors of the Kenyan society.

“It would be a proud moment not only for Kenya but for the entire African continent to host this prestigious event. Africa has produced legendary athletes who have shaped the history of athletics, and the time is ripe for the world to experience the sport from its true powerhouse,” she said.

The veteran scribe’s comments comes a day after Kenya officially submitted its bid to host the competition, having expressed interest in doing so for the longest time.

If accepted, it would be the first time the championships is held in Africa — and Nairobi to be specific.

Shegu commended Athletics Kenya (AK) for the bold step, expressing confidence in the capital’s ability to stage a memorable championships.

Timothy Cheruiyot in action at the World Championships in Tokyo. PHOTO/KELLY AYODI

“This is a bold and commendable step that reflects our nation’s growing capacity to host world-class sporting events. With Kenya’s breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and readily available sporting facilities, we have everything it takes to deliver a memorable championship experience,” she said.

She added that time is overripe for Kenya — as the cradle of middle and long distance athletics — to host the competition.

“As the home of some of the world’s greatest athletes, Kenya has consistently showcased excellence on the global stage. Our champions continue to inspire millions through their outstanding performances, proving that athletics is deeply woven into our national identity,” Shegu observed.

Kenya has previously bid to host the event — the 2025 edition — only to lose out to Tokyo.

Nairobi faces competition from London, Rome, and Munich for the 2029 edition.

The winning host cities for both the 2029 and 2031 championships will be announced by World Athletics after the Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Hungary next month.