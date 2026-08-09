Kiplangat, Jelimo triumph at Uasin Gishu Half Marathon

ELDORET, Kenya, August 9, 2026 – Erick Kiplangat and Milicent Jelimo emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s races respectively at the fourth edition of the Betika Uasin Gishu Half Marathon held in Eldoret on Sunday.

Kiplangat produced a strong performance to win the men’s race in 1:01:07, edging Kenneth Kiprono, who finished second in 1:01:14.

Gilbert Kipkosgei completed the podium in 1:01:22, while Stephen Chebon and John Mwaniki finished fourth and fifth in 1:01:25 and 1:01:26 respectively.

Speaking after the race, Kiplangat said:

“I am happy to have won today. This was my first time participating in the Uasin Gishu Half Marathon and I am delighted to get the win. I decided to conserve my energy for the final kick and that worked in my favor.”

Millicent Jelimo wins the women’s half marathon at the Uasin Gishu Half Marathon.

In the women’s race, Jelimo crossed the finish line first in 1:10:25, narrowly beating Tabitha Njeri, who finished second in 1:10:27.

Viola Munerya Chemos completed the podium after clocking 1:11:03.

Jelimo said: “This was my second time competing in this race and I am happy to have won it this time around after finishing seventh in 2024. My strategy worked perfectly. I am in fine form coming off a win in the Vodafone Prague Marathon in May.”

The winners each took home KES 300,000, while the first runners-up received KES 200,000 and third-place finishers KES 100,000.

Fourth, fifth and sixth-place finishers earned KES 50,000, KES 40,000 and KES 30,000 respectively, while athletes finishing seventh to tenth each received KES 20,000.

Men’s Results – Top 5

Erick Kiplangat – 1:01:07 Kenneth Kiprono – 1:01:14 Gilbert Kipkosgei – 1:01:22 Stephen Chebon – 1:01:25 John Mwaniki – 1:01:26

Women’s Results – Top 5