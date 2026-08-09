Chege wins sixth leg of PGK Equator Tour in Nakuru to solidify overall lead

NAKURU, Kenya, August 9, 2026 – Safaricom-sponsored golfer Samuel Chege continued his impressive run on the PGK Equator Tour after clinching victory at the sixth leg held at Nakuru Golf Club, over the weekend.

Chege carded an impressive 280 (-12) over four rounds to top a competitive field of 49 professionals and claim his second title of the second edition of the tour.

The Thika Sports Club player previously won the second leg of the tour at his home club.

His latest victory in Nakuru further strengthens his position at the top of the Order of Merit, where he currently sits at 3,852 points.

Chege held his nerve in a tightly contested field to finish ahead of seasoned professional Dismas Indiza, who carded 286 (-6) to take second place.

Mutahi Kibugu finished third with 287 (-5), giving Safaricom-sponsored players two of the top three spots.

“It feels great to win here in Nakuru. The last time we played here, I finished second and was very close to winning. Coming back this year and finishing first makes this victory even more special. I came here determined to win, and I am really happy to see the hard work I have put into my game paying off,” Chege said.

Isaiah Otuke finished fourth on 288 (-4), while Mohit Mediratta and Daniel Nduva tied for fifth on 289 (-3).

Edwin Mudanyi, John Lerjirma, and David Wakhu shared seventh place on 291 (-1), with Eric Ooko completing the top ten on 293 (+1).

Chege’s victory underscores the growing impact of Safaricom’s support for Kenyan golfers, providing talented professionals with an opportunity to compete at the highest level, sharpen their skills, and pursue their ambitions in the sport.

The focus now shifts to Sigona Golf Club for the seventh leg of the PGK Equator Tour, where players will continue their pursuit of valuable Order of Merit points and qualification opportunities for the Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.