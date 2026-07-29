Limuru Country Club turns into battleground as 78 golfers fight for Magical Kenya Open ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29, 2026 – The 105th NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship is set to tee off this Thursday (tomorrow) at the Limuru Country Club, bringing together a strong international field of 78 golfers from 12 countries.

The four-day championship, which runs until Sunday (August 2), has attracted elite amateur golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, India, Austria, Australia, Lebanon, Botswana and Namibia.

Beyond competing for a share of the KES 700,000 prize purse, golfers will have an added incentive, with the tournament winner earning a coveted place in the 2027 Magical Kenya Open.

This year’s championship promises another highly competitive contest, headlined by Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu, who arrives in top form after clinching the NCBA Kenya Strokeplay Championship last weekend.

He will be joined by last year’s runner-up Kapur Pranay and fourth-place finisher Ali Wasim of VetLab Sports Club, both eager to go one better this year.

Also expected to mount strong challenges are Kamoza Longwe, John Kamaisi, Rwanda’s Hitayezu Jean D’Amour, Uganda’s Joseph Cwinywai, alongside several other leading amateurs from across the region and beyond.

Speaking ahead of the championship, Kenya Golf Union Chairman Brian Akun said the quality and diversity of the field reflects the continued growth of amateur golf in the region.

“The Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship remains one of the most demanding tournaments in our calendar because matchplay tests not only a player’s technical ability but also their mental strength and decision-making under pressure. This year’s field is exceptionally strong, featuring leading golfers from across Africa and beyond, which speaks to the championship’s growing prestige,” Akun said.

He added: “We are grateful to NCBA for their continued commitment to amateur golf, enabling us to provide a world-class platform for players to compete, develop and earn opportunities to progress to the highest levels of the game.”

Meanwhile, the NCBA Golf Series continues its nationwide journey this weekend with a Club Nite at Machakos Golf Club on Friday (July 31), serving as a mini-qualifier, before golfers head to Thika Sports Club, the next day, for the latest qualifying event in this year’s series.

The Thika qualifier is expected to attract a strong field of more than 260 golfers competing for coveted slots at the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, with participants battling across multiple categories Overall Gross Winner (Men and Lady), Overall Gross Runners-Up (Men and Lady), Third and Fourth Best Overall Gross, as well as the Junior Winner.

The six will secure slots for the season-ending Grand Finale set for Karen Country Club on November 28, this year.