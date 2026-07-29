Sprints sensation Ekwam off to electric start with win at Commonwealth Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29, 2026 – Kenya’s Zablon Ekwam began his Commonwealth Games campaign on a high with victory in Round 1 of the men’s 200m in Glasgow on Wednesday afternoon.

The Paris Olympian clocked a season’s best (SB) of 20.42 seconds to cross the finish line first in Heat 2, ahead of Wanyae Belle of British Virgin Islands, who came second after timing 20.79 seconds.

Nigeria’s Alaba Olukunle Akintola came third after clocking 20.96.

Another Kenyan vying to reach the semis was Elkana Sabila whose dream went up in smoke after being disqualified in Heat 9 of the same event.

This is Ekwam’s first major competition since the Paris Olympics in 2024 during which he failed to reach the 400m final after suffering an injury in the semis.

He will be looking to take another step towards a first career medal when he takes to the tartan on Thursday night for the semi-finals.