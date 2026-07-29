The beautiful game: How Malawi scorched 10-time Wafcon champions Nigeria

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – I love football for one simple reason: the pitch is a great equalizer.

It doesn’t care about your trophy cabinet, your FIFA ranking, or how many stars you have stitched above your crest.

If anyone needed a reminder of that truth, Tuesday’s Group C clash between defending champions Nigeria and Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) debutants Malawi provided a masterclass in why we call this the beautiful game.

On paper, the script was already written.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are WAFCON royalty, having won 10 of the tournament’s 14 titles.

In fact, only three countries have ever lifted this trophy: Nigeria (10), Equatorial Guinea (2), and South Africa (1).

Malawi, meanwhile, were stepping onto the continental stage for the very first time.

But the Scorchers clearly didn’t read the script.

In fact, they threw it completely out the window, pulling off a staggering 3-2 victory to claim their first-ever WAFCON win.

The win alone was historic, but how Malawi pulled it off was pure cinema, courtesy of the iconic Chawinga sisters, Temwa and Tabitha.

Temwa Chawinga arrived in Morocco with world-class credentials.

The Kansas City Current forward is a two-time NWSL Golden Boot winner (2024, 2025), a two-time NWSL MVP, and was ranked No. 6 on The Guardian’s Top 100 Female Footballers in the World for 2025.

On Tuesday, she showed Africa exactly why she belongs in that elite tier.

Putting on a absolute clinic, Temwa scored a brilliant brace, while her sister Tabitha added a third.

In doing so, Temwa etched her name in the history books as Malawi’s first-ever goalscorer at WAFCON, while together, the duo delivered a performance that will be talked about for generations.

Without taking an ounce of credit away from Malawi’s tactical brilliance and relentless energy, you have to ask: Did off-pitch turmoil shatter Nigeria’s mentality before the referee even blew the whistle or was it a tactical malfunction?

Just days before their opener, chaos struck the Super Falcons’ camp in Morocco.

Forward Esther Okoronkwo publicly reported that $700 USD had been stolen from her hotel room, noting that management appeared unbothered.

When she took to social media to air her frustration, the backlash was horrific, she was met with waves of vile racist abuse and monkey emojis online.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) was forced to issue a statement, confirming the culprit had been apprehended, sentenced to six months in prison, and the cash recovered. The NFF insisted the squad was “united, unbothered by distractions, and fully focused.”

…But were they really?

Football at the highest level is played in the mind.

When players are battling personal violations, online abuse, and hotel security failures, it chips away at a team’s mental fortress.

Even a powerhouse side boasting PSG’s Rasheedat Ajibade (who scored from the spot), Michelle Alozie, Jennifer Echegini, and Barcelona legend Asisat Oshoala couldn’t summon the magic needed to rescue the 10-time champions from a shocking opening-day defeat.

Win Some, Lose Some, We Move!

Morocco came for the party, Malawi came for the glory, and Nigeria got a bitter taste of football’s unforgiving nature.

Was it an embarrassment for the Super Falcons? Absolutely.

But it is also a testament to how fast women’s football across the continent is evolving.

The gap is closing, and no one can rely on reputation alone anymore.

Yesterday, Malawi wrote history, Nigeria took a hit, but the beauty of a tournament is that we dust ourselves off and move to the next fixture.

What a time to be watching WAFCON!