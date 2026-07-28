Commonwealth Games: Dry spell for Kenya on rainy night as Kurgat loses out on podium

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2026 – Kenya endured a dry spell on a rainy night in Glasgow, the country missing out on a medal in the men’s 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

American-based Edwin Kurgat was the country’s best performer, clocking a season’s best (SB) of 27:50.98 to finish fourth in the 25-lap race.

Australian Ky Robinson put on a virtuoso performance to bag gold after crossing the finish line in 27:48.93, ahead of India’s Gulveer Singh who ran 27:49.78 in second place.

David Mullarkey of Isle of Man overtook Kurgat in the last 50 metres to finish third in 27:50.28, and clinch the final podium place.

Kenya’s other representatives in the event, immediate former Commonwealth Games silver medalist Daniel Ebenyo Simiu came sixth in an SB of 27:56.35, as the 2023 World Cross Country junior champion Ishmael Kipkurui finished 10th in 28:04.66 — also an SB.