Gold for the Golden Boy! Youngster Serem leads 1-2-3 Kenyan finish at Commonwealth Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27, 2026 – Edmund Serem led a clean podium sweep for Kenya in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday night.

The youngster clocked 8:18.23 to finish first, ahead of fellow countrymen Simon Koech (8:18.59) and Leonard Bett (8:21.63) who took second and third respectively.

The signs were promising from the start that the country would win its 10th straight title at the club games.

Despite the presence of an elite start list comprising world champion George Beamish, the Kenyan trio took control of the race from the onset.

Koech led the way as Bett and Serem kept in touch in what was a leisurely start to the race.

With three laps to go, Serem seemed to gain momentum as Bett, who had matched Koech pace-for-pace, tailed off.

Overall, the three were heads-and-shoulders above the rest of the pack, the gap widening with every step.

With the bell for the last lap, Serem unleashed a powerful kick as Koech laboured to hold onto his lead.

It was all well though as in the end, it was only a matter of who got what medal among the Kenyans.

It is Serem’s second title in the senior ranks after winning the African title in Douala, Cameroon