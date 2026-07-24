Bittersweet afternoon for Kudwoli as Kenyan swimmer falls short of Commonwealth Games semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24, 2026 – Kenya’s Haniel Kudwoli came agonisingly short of reaching the semi-finals of the men’s 100m breaststroke after winning his heat at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday afternoon.

The African Aquatics bronze medalist clocked 1:04.30 to take top spot in Heat 3, ahead of Mauritius’ Hans Li Ying Pin who came second in 1:04.37.

Barbados’ Joshua Ross came a distant third in 1:05.09.

For all his efforts, Kudwoli’s journey in the men’s 100m breaststroke comes to end considering he finished as the 22nd fastest — way far from the qualifying mark and the reserve.

However, it is not all gloom for the 20-year-old who will get the chance to make amends in the men’s 50m freestyle as well as the 50m breaststroke.

He will be in action in Heat 5 of the 50m freestyle on Saturday morning before taking to the water again for Heat 5 of the men’s 50m breaststroke.