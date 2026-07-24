Police recover 26 stolen phones in Nairobi crackdown targeting theft syndicates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — Police have intensified operations targeting mobile phone theft syndicates in Nairobi, arresting four suspects and recovering 26 suspected stolen phones in separate operations across the Central Business District and Shauri Moyo.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the operations are part of an ongoing crackdown on organized criminal networks involved in phone snatching and trafficking of stolen devices.

In the first operation, officers from Central Police Station, acting on intelligence, raided two premises within the city centre and arrested two suspects found in possession of 11 mobile phones believed to have been stolen.

“Officers from Central Police Station, acting on actionable intelligence, raided two premises and recovered 11 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from members of the public, arresting two suspects,” the NPS said.

In a separate incident, officers from Shauri Moyo Police Station responded to distress calls from a woman who had just been robbed of her mobile phone along Digo Road.

The officers tracked the suspects to Majengo, where they recovered the victim’s phone together with 15 other mobile handsets and arrested two suspects.

“Officers from Shauri Moyo Police Station, while on patrol along Digo Road, made a swift response to distress calls from a woman who had just been robbed of her mobile phone,” the NPS said.

The four suspects remain in police custody pending arraignment as investigators work to identify the owners of the recovered devices and link them to reported theft cases.

Police have urged anyone who recently lost a mobile phone in the Nairobi CBD or Shauri Moyo areas to report to the respective police stations with proof of ownership to assist in identifying the recovered devices.