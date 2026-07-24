Sh13.4m cannabis haul tops fresh anti-drug crackdown across 3 counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — Police have seized cannabis worth Sh13.4 million and arrested four suspects in intelligence-led operations across Nandi, Kiambu and Kisii counties, the latest in a string of anti-narcotics raids as the government steps up its campaign against drug trafficking.

The coordinated operations uncovered large consignments of cannabis being transported through public and private vehicles, with detectives also recovering cash suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

The latest raids come as the government implements reforms announced by President William Ruto on December 31, 2025, aimed at strengthening Kenya’s fight against narcotics trafficking, including the expansion of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) Anti-Narcotics Unit and tougher measures targeting officials accused of colluding with drug cartels.

Intelligence-led operations

In Kaimosi, Nandi Central Sub-County, officers acting on a tip-off intercepted a sky-blue Mazda CX-5 along the Chavakali-Kapsabet Road after setting up an ambush.

A search of the vehicle uncovered seven sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 271.3 kilogrammes, with police estimating the haul’s street value at Sh13.4 million.

The driver and an accomplice abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Police have launched a manhunt as investigations continue.

In a separate operation at Ngariga Junction along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway in Kiambu County, detectives from the DCI’s Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) intercepted a public service vehicle.

The operation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Francis Oteba after detectives recovered five bales of cannabis concealed inside a black bag.

Elsewhere in Kisii County, ANU detectives arrested Nancy Moraa, Phylis Matundura Mogaka and Andrew Makokha Cheng’oli after recovering 10 kilogrammes of cannabis and Sh63,335 in cash suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

In a statement following the operations, the DCI said the raids reflected sustained efforts to dismantle narcotics networks.

“These coordinated operations underscore the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies to dismantle narcotics trafficking networks, disrupt the illicit drug trade, and protect communities from the devastating effects of drug abuse,” the DCI said.

Broader anti-drug strategy

The latest operations are part of broader anti-narcotics strategy unveiled by President William Ruto during his New Year’s Address on December 31, 2025, in which he declared drug trafficking and illicit alcohol a national security and development challenge.

Among the measures announced was the expansion of the DCI’s Anti-Narcotics Unit from 200 to 700 officers, with the specialised unit yasked to spearhead nationwide operations against trafficking networks through enhanced intelligence, surveillance, forensic and financial investigations.

New DCI unit to target drug barons under Ruto’s 2026 security plan

The President also directed that the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) play a central role in narcotics investigations by tracing, freezing and recovering assets linked to drug trafficking, including cash, vehicles, land, buildings and businesses believed to be proceeds of crime.

On January 16, 2026, Chief Justice Martha Koome designated four Magistrates’ Courts—JKIA, Kahawa, Mombasa and Busia—as Special Magistrates’ Courts to exclusively handle narcotics trafficking and related offences in response to President Ruto’s call.

The Judiciary said the specialised courts were established to fast-track prosecutions, strengthen coordination with investigative agencies and promote consistency in the handling of drug-related cases.

President Ruto also vowed tough sanctions against public officials accused of aiding the illicit trade.

Ruto vows dismissal of officials linked to drug trafficking

“To safeguard integrity within our security services, any government official, including security officers, found culpable of facilitating, protecting, or colluding with drug traffickers or illicit alcohol networks will be prosecuted and dismissed forthwith from service,” Ruto said during his December 31, 2025 address.