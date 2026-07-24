48 women rescued as DCI busts human trafficking and webcam exploitation syndicates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have rescued 48 young women after dismantling two suspected human trafficking and sexual exploitation syndicates operating in Kajiado County, in the latest crackdown on criminal networks exploiting vulnerable women through deceptive recruitment and online pornography.

The coordinated operations in Ongata Rongai and neighbouring Kiserian uncovered a commercial webcam studio and a trafficking ring allegedly posing as a domestic recruitment agency to lure victims into sexual exploitation.

Acting on information from members of the public, detectives raided a residential house in the Rimpa area of Ongata Rongai, where they rescued 30 women aged between 19 and 27.

Investigators said the house had been converted into a commercial production studio equipped with seven camera-fitted laptops and specialised broadcasting equipment allegedly used to produce and livestream sexually explicit content.

Several suspects believed to have been managing the operation were arrested and are being held at Ongata Rongai Police Station.

“Detectives have ramped up their operations in Kiserian and Ongata Rongai, uncovering shocking enterprises preying on our young women,” the DCI said.

In a separate operation, officers from Kiserian and Rongai police stations dismantled a suspected human trafficking syndicate operating under the guise of a domestic recruitment agency.

According to investigators, young women were lured with promises of legitimate domestic jobs before allegedly being confined and forced into commercial sex work.

Police rescued 18 women from the premises and recovered mobile phones, laptops and digital storage devices believed to have been used in the operation.

The suspected ringleader escaped before detectives arrived, but investigators said efforts to trace and arrest the suspect are ongoing.

Authorities said all 48 rescued women are being placed under government protection and will receive emergency shelter, medical care and psychosocial support.

“Arrangements are being made to provide the rescued women with safe, appropriate shelter and comprehensive holistic support services, including psychosocial counselling and medical care, to ensure their safety, dignity and successful reintegration,” the DCI said.

The agency said suspects arrested during the Ongata Rongai operation will be arraigned in court as forensic examination of the recovered electronic devices continues.