52pc of Kenyans Oppose Ruto’s Broad-Based Govt, TIFA Survey Shows

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – A majority of Kenyans oppose the Broad-Based Government forged between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, with 52 percent of respondents rejecting the political arrangement compared to 30 percent who support it, according to the latest TIFA Research opinion poll.

The survey further found that 15 percent of respondents had no opinion on the alliance, while 4 percent said they were unaware of the cooperation between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

According to TIFA Research, opposition to the Broad-Based Government outweighs support by nearly two to one, indicating that the political pact continues to face significant public scepticism despite its stated goal of fostering national unity.

The findings come as the Ruto administration continues to implement its governance agenda with the backing of key ODM leaders under the broad-based arrangement.

The Broad-Based Government emerged in the aftermath of the nationwide anti-government protests that rocked Kenya in 2024. Following months of political unrest and public pressure for reforms, President Ruto and Raila initiated dialogue aimed at easing tensions, promoting national cohesion and advancing governance reforms.

The cooperation resulted in several ODM members being appointed to Cabinet and other senior government positions, with both leaders describing the arrangement as a means of fostering political stability, accelerating development and addressing pressing national challenges.

However, the alliance has drawn criticism from sections of the political class and civil society, who argue it has weakened parliamentary oversight by blurring the distinction between the government and the opposition. Supporters, on the other hand, maintain that it has helped reduce political tensions and created a platform for bipartisan cooperation on national issues.

The latest TIFA poll suggests many Kenyans remain unconvinced by the arrangement, with more than half of respondents expressing opposition despite nearly one-third backing the coalition.