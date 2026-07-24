TIFA Poll: ODM Supporters Rally Behind Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi, Linda Ground Loses Ground

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Support among Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters for the Linda Mwananchi movement led by party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has continued to grow, while backing for the rival Linda Ground faction has declined, according to a new TIFA poll.

The survey shows 74 percent of ODM supporters now identify with the Linda Mwananchi position, up from 73 percent in May 2026.

In contrast, support for Linda Ground, associated with Oburu Odinga and other party figures, fell from 24 percent in May to 20 percent in June.

Meanwhile, the proportion of ODM supporters with no opinion on the competing positions rose slightly from 3 percent to 6 percent over the same period.

The findings suggest that a growing majority of ODM supporters are consolidating behind the Linda Mwananchi agenda, while the alternative Linda Ground position continues to lose traction within the party.

According to TIFA, the results point to increasing unity among ODM supporters around the Linda Mwananchi platform, reinforcing Edwin Sifuna’s position as the leading voice behind the movement.