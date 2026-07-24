TIFA Poll: Ruto Leads 2027 Race as Sifuna Emerges Fastest-Rising Opposition Candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – President William Ruto remains the frontrunner in the race for the 2027 General Election with 24 percent support, according to the latest TIFA Research opinion poll, as opposition backing continues to be divided among several contenders.

The survey indicates that Ruto’s support has remained stable, rising from 19 percent in September 2025 to 24 percent in May and June 2026.

Among opposition figures, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna registered the strongest growth, climbing from virtually no measurable support in 2025 to 10 percent in May and 15 percent in June 2026, making him one of the leading opposition contenders.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who previously topped the opposition field with 32 percent in August 2022, continued his decline, dropping to 14 percent in June 2026.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka also lost support, falling from a peak of 25 percent in November 2025 to 13 percent in June 2026.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua registered 7 percent, up from 3 percent in May, while Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah (“Babu”) stood at 2 percent after declining from 8 percent in November 2025.

The poll further shows that 20 percent of respondents remain undecided, highlighting that a significant portion of the electorate has yet to settle on a preferred presidential candidate.

TIFA noted that while President Ruto maintains a clear lead, the opposition vote remains fragmented across multiple candidates, preventing any single challenger from closing the gap.