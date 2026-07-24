FIDA-Kenya Hails Sharon Otieno Murder Convictions as Major Step Toward Justice

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 24 – The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) has welcomed the High Court’s judgment in the Sharon Otieno murder case, saying the convictions mark a significant step toward justice and accountability for Sharon’s family after years of legal proceedings.

In a statement issued following the verdict, FIDA-Kenya said the decision reflects the resilience and determination of Sharon’s family, who remained steadfast in their pursuit of justice throughout the lengthy court process.

The organization commended the High Court for its diligence in handling the complex case, praising the professionalism of the prosecution, the commitment of all parties involved, and the courage of witnesses who came forward despite the challenges encountered over the years.

FIDA-Kenya, which served as counsel watching brief for Sharon’s family, also lauded the family’s unwavering resolve, saying their persistence had been instrumental in ensuring the case reached its conclusion.

While acknowledging that no court decision can restore Sharon’s life or erase the pain suffered by her loved ones, the organization said the judgment represents an important milestone in the fight against impunity and reinforces public confidence in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

FIDA-Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Sharon’s family through the remaining legal processes, including sentencing and any subsequent proceedings that may arise.

The organization said it will issue a more detailed statement after reviewing the court’s judgment in full.