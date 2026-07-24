Sonko questions Supreme Court over AG advisory opinion on impeachment, hints at fresh legal challenge

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has questioned the Supreme Court’s decision to seek an advisory opinion from the Attorney General on whether impeached State officers can contest elections while appeals are pending, arguing the court had already addressed the issue in his own impeachment case.

Sonko said he was puzzled by the move, saying the Supreme Court had already ruled on the matter when it upheld his impeachment in 2022.

He also revisited events surrounding the judgment, claiming then Chief Justice Martha Koome made public remarks before the ruling indicating that an impeached governor remains impeached. Sonko said he sought the Chief Justice’s recusal on grounds that the comments created a perception of bias, but the request was declined.

According to Sonko, the comments raised concerns about whether the outcome of his appeal had been predetermined.

The former governor also questioned the timeline leading to the Supreme Court’s decision, saying that while he was appearing before the High Court in Mombasa on July 13, 2022, his legal team was directed to file submissions in the Supreme Court appeal within hours.

He said his lawyers requested additional time, citing their engagement in the Mombasa proceedings, but the Supreme Court proceeded to hear the matter on July 14 before dismissing his appeal the following day.

Sonko further argued that his impeachment was politically driven, alleging that some county assembly members who supported the motion have since claimed they acted under pressure.

He also cited a ruling by the East African Court of Justice, saying it identified procedural shortcomings in the handling of his case and found aspects of the process inconsistent with fair trial guarantees and the principles of good governance under the East African Community Treaty.

Describing the matter as one that goes beyond his personal interests, Sonko said it raises broader questions about judicial independence, transparency and public confidence in the courts.

He said he plans to seek a review of the Supreme Court’s decision based on what he described as new and compelling evidence, adding that he intends to involve legal experts, constitutional scholars and members of the public in the process.

The Supreme Court and the Office of the Attorney General had not publicly responded to Sonko’s latest claims at the time of publication.