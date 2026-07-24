TIFA: 62pc of Anti-Ruto Voters Prefer Opposition Unity Over Gachagua Candidacy

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 24 – Nearly two-thirds of Kenyans opposed to President William Ruto’s re-election believe former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should support the strongest opposition candidate rather than insist on leading the coalition himself, according to a new TIFA poll.

The survey, released on Friday, shows that 62 percent of anti-Ruto voters prioritise opposition unity over personalities, suggesting voters are more interested in defeating the incumbent than who eventually carries the coalition’s presidential flag.

Among respondents opposed to Ruto’s re-election, 14 percent said Gachagua should contest the election and become the main opposition presidential candidate if allowed by the courts as 33 percent said he should support another opposition candidate even if he is legally cleared to run.

29 percent said he should back another opposition candidate if he is barred from contesting, 5 percent believed there is no realistic scenario in which President Ruto can be defeated and 19 percent were undecided.

The findings indicate that anti-Ruto voters are largely united around the goal of presenting a single formidable challenger in the 2027 General Election, regardless of whether Gachagua emerges as the coalition’s flag bearer.

The poll suggests that while Gachagua remains an influential opposition figure, many of his supporters and other anti-government voters are willing to rally behind a different candidate if that improves the opposition’s chances of unseating President Ruto.