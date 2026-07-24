TIFA Poll: ODM Overtakes UDA as Kenya’s Most Popular Political Party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has emerged as Kenya’s most popular political party, overtaking the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the latest Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) opinion survey.

The June 2026 poll places ODM at 20 percent, ahead of UDA at 17 percent, while the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) ranks third with 12 percent, underscoring the shifting political landscape ahead of the next General Election.

The findings point to growing competition among Kenya’s major political formations, with the gap between ODM and UDA highlighting changing public sentiment amid ongoing political realignments, economic concerns and governance debates.

According to the survey, ODM’s lead reflects a resurgence in support across several regions, while UDA’s drop to second place signals challenges for the ruling party as it seeks to consolidate its support base.

DCP’s third-place ranking at 12 percent suggests the relatively new political outfit is continuing to gain traction, positioning itself as a significant player in the country’s evolving political scene.

The latest poll also indicates that smaller political parties continue to command modest support, although the contest remains largely dominated by the three leading parties.

Political analysts say the survey provides an early indication of voter sentiment but caution that party popularity can change significantly before the next election, influenced by government performance, coalition building, campaign strategies and emerging national issues.

The findings come at a time when Kenya’s political environment remains fluid, with parties intensifying grassroots mobilization, recruiting new members and positioning themselves ahead of future electoral contests.

ODM’s return to the top spot is expected to energize the opposition, while UDA is likely to view the findings as a call to strengthen its engagement with supporters and address concerns raised by voters.

Meanwhile, DCP’s continued rise could reshape future coalition negotiations and electoral dynamics, particularly if the party maintains its upward trajectory in subsequent opinion polls.

While opinion surveys are not predictors of election outcomes, they remain an important barometer of public opinion and often influence political strategy, messaging and campaign priorities.

With more than a year before the next electoral cycle gathers momentum, political observers will be closely watching whether ODM can sustain its lead, whether UDA can reclaim the top position, and whether DCP can continue expanding its national appeal.

The TIFA survey adds to a growing body of opinion research tracking Kenya’s political mood, offering fresh insight into how voters currently view the country’s leading political parties.