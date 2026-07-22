Matiang’i, Sifuna project opposition unity amid coalition realignments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 — Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday sought to project opposition unity after hosting the Linda Mwananchi team led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, amid growing political realignments and speculation over influence within the coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The meeting at Matiang’i’s Karen office came as the opposition navigates a series of internal shifts, including recent resignations from the Jubilee Party National Executive Committee and reports that some elected leaders from the Gusii region are increasingly gravitating towards the Linda Mwananchi movement.

The developments have fuelled debate over emerging centres of influence within the opposition, even as leaders insist they remain united under the United Alternative Government.

Seeking to dispel perceptions of internal divisions, Matiang’i said the meeting focused on strengthening coordination among opposition leaders.

“This morning, I held a productive consultative meeting with the Linda Mwananchi team, led by Nairobi Senator Hon. Edwin Sifuna, at my office in Karen ahead of the team’s tour of Western Kenya,” Matiang’i said.

He said the discussions centred on deepening strategic collaboration as the opposition prepares for the 2027 polls.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening strategic coordination across the United Alternative Government and aligning our efforts as we continue to offer Kenyans a credible, principled and people-centred alternative ahead of the 2027 General Election,” he said.

Matiang’i said opposition leaders would continue holding regular consultations to reinforce cohesion within the coalition.

“We remain committed to regular consultations and purposeful engagement as we work together to restore accountable leadership, uphold constitutional governance and put our country firmly back on the path of national renewal,” he said.

The meeting comes amid heightened political activity within the opposition, with recent departures by allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta from the Jubilee Party National Executive Committee adding to uncertainty over the future direction of one of the coalition’s affiliate parties.

It also follows reports that some Gusii leaders are increasingly aligning themselves with the Linda Mwananchi movement rather than directly rallying behind Matiang’i, despite his supporters portraying him as the region’s leading opposition figure ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Karen consultations also preceded Linda Mwananchi’s planned tour of Western Kenya, a region regarded as strategically important in the opposition’s efforts to broaden its support base.

Wednesday’s meeting was widely seen as an attempt to reassure supporters that, despite ongoing political realignments and competing interests within the coalition, opposition leaders remain committed to presenting a coordinated challenge to President William Ruto in 2027.