World Cup Player Allegedly Tests Positive For Cocaine After Speeding

SYDNEY, Australia, Jul 24 – Australia World Cup star Cristian Volpato has allegedly tested positive for cocaine after police twice stopped him for speeding in Sydney on the same night.

The 22-year-old Australia midfielder was stopped in a BMW Coupe on the Anzac Bridge at 11:05pm local time on Thursday night after he was caught travelling between 86-94km/h in a 60km/h zone, police said.

He was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a negative result.

However, Volpato allegedly returned a positive result for cocaine when he was stopped two hours later for travelling at 109km/h in the same 60km/h zone.

New South Wales state police said Volpato was issued an infringement notice for excess speed, while his international driver’s licence was suspended for six months – which means he cannot drive in New South Wales.

The police also said their inquiries will continue and a secondary sample of oral fluid was taken for further analysis.

Volpato played in three of Australia’s four World Cup matches as they reached the round of 32, where they were knocked out by Egypt in a penalty shootout.

Having represented Italy at youth level, he switched allegiances to Australia in May just before the Socceroos announced their squad for the tournament.

Volpato has played at Serie A side Sassuolo since 2023 and he made 24 league appearances for the club as they finished 11th last season.

BBC Sport has approached Football Australia and Sassuolo for comment.