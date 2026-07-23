Sports Tourism Set for Boost as Kapsabet Stadium Takes Shape

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23 – Nandi County is positioning itself to become one of Africa’s leading sports tourism destinations as construction of the 10,000-seat Kapsabet Stadium gathers momentum, promising to attract elite athletes, competitions and visitors while unlocking new economic opportunities for local communities.

Located in Kenya’s renowned “Source of Champions,” the modern stadium is expected to strengthen the county’s appeal as a premier training destination for both local and international athletes once completed, complementing the region’s rich athletics heritage.

Construction, which began on March 3, 2026, has reached approximately 34 per cent completion, with superstructure works progressing steadily towards the project’s scheduled completion in December.

Site Engineer James Omondi says the construction team is working tirelessly to ensure the project is delivered on time.

“We started the project on 3rd March 2026, and according to the plans it’s supposed to go for nine months, so ideally we should end at 3rd December 2026. The stadium should be ready for launching. We wake up very early every morning to ensure that that happens.”

Once complete, the fully enclosed facility will feature a 10,000-seat grandstand with VIP and hospitality areas, a FIFA-standard football pitch and a 10-lane athletics track, providing world-class infrastructure for training and competition.

The stadium will also be equipped with modern support infrastructure, including reliable electricity and water systems to ensure seamless operations during major sporting events.

Omondi believes the facility will become a major attraction for athletes seeking high-altitude training in one of the world’s most celebrated athletics regions.

“This is the source of champions, so we expect a lot of running tourists here. This will be a major attraction for them.”

Beyond its sporting significance, the project is already generating tangible economic benefits through employment and increased demand for local goods and services.

“First of all, direct employment. I have 250 people working every day for jobs that’s on average at times 300… We have directly employed over 250 Nandi residents, and we expect more as more work goes on; especially, I’ll be starting night shifts, regular night shifts very soon. So around 400 people every day that will be directly employed,” Omondi says.

The growing workforce has also boosted business for hotels, eateries, transport providers and landlords around the project site.

“There are hotels here, some kibandaskis that feed our people that I see every day… Rentals here… the economy has improved now, and I project it will improve even further after this stadium is complete because we’ll attract runners from all around and also internationally.”

Among those benefiting is Douglas Kipsang, a Building Technology diploma graduate from Aldai Technical Training Institute, who is part of the masonry team constructing the stadium. He says the project has enabled him to apply his technical skills while gaining practical experience and earning a livelihood.

Sports Kenya Director General Timothy Kilimo says investment in modern sports infrastructure is essential to unlocking the country’s sporting potential and expanding the sports economy.

“Sport is an economy. Infrastructure is its foundation. Every modern stadium creates opportunities for talent to thrive, jobs to grow and communities to earn from talent… We must, therefore, invest in infrastructure to maximise returns from our sporting potential as a country.”

With construction advancing steadily, Kapsabet Stadium is shaping up to be more than a sporting venue. It is poised to become a catalyst for sports tourism, talent development and economic growth, reinforcing Nandi County’s status as the home of champions while creating lasting opportunities for its residents.