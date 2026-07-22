WNBA, NBA and FIBA To Host Fourth Women’s Basketball Without Borders All-Star Camp In Chicago

NEW YORK AND MIES, SWITZERLAND, July 22 – The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Wednesday announced the top 40 female, high-school-age prospects from around the world who will travel to Chicago, Ill. for the fourth Women’s Basketball Without Borders (BWB) All-Star camp, which will be held Friday, July 24 – Sunday, July 26 at the Advocate Center, the official practice facility of the Chicago Bulls, as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026.

The campers will be coached by current and former WNBA and FIBA players and coaches, including Washington Mystics guard and Australia Women’s National Team member Georgia Amoore, two-time WNBA champion and former U.S. Women’s National Team member Tamecka Dixon, former Spain Women’s National Team member Anna Montañana, Meighan Simmons and Shanece Sims.

WNBA legend and Boston Celtics Vice President of Team Operations and Organizational Growth Allison Feaster will return as the camp director.

The coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including athletic testing, movement efficiency, skill development stations, 3-on-3 competitions, 5-on-5 games, and life-skills seminars. The camp will once again be open to WNBA scouts and NCAA coaches – 27 of the prospects who attended last year’s camp went on to receive NCAA Division I scholarship offers.

The campers will also participate in a skills challenge and three-point contest at WNBA Live 2026 presented by AWS on July 24 and attend the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at the United Center on Saturday, July 25.

The event will be supported by Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear.

BWB, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program, has reached more than 4,900 participants from 149 countries and territories since 2001, with 155 former campers advancing to the NBA or WNBA.

Twenty-three former BWB campers have advanced to the WNBA, including Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago Sky; Brazil; BWB All-Star 2019), Aaliyah Edwards (Connecticut Sun; Canada; BWB All-Star 2019), Awak Kuier (Dallas Wings; Finland; BWB All-Star 2017), Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm; Australia; BWB Asia 2016), Dominique Malonga (Storm; France; BWB Europe 2022), Jade Melbourne (Storm; Australia; BWB All-Star 2020), Iliana Rupert (Golden State Valkyries; France; BWB All-Star 2018) and Han Xu (New York Liberty; China; BWB All-Star 2018). The NBA and FIBA have staged 84 BWB camps in 56 cities across 36 countries on six continents.

In conjunction with the 25th anniversary of BWB, the NBA and FIBA previously announced the launch of BWB Next Up – two annual camps for the top 80 male prospects and top 80 female prospects from outside the U.S. from which the top-performing players will be selected to participate in BWB All-Star camps at the following NBA and AT&T WNBA All-Star.

The inaugural Women’s BWB Next Up will take place in fall 2026.

Follow the camp using the hashtag #BWBAllStar on Facebook, Instagram and X. Find out more about BWB at BasketballWithoutBorders.com, on YouTube (Basketball Without Borders) and on Instagram (@basketballwithoutborders).

The following is a complete list of players participating in the fourth Women’s BWB All-Star camp (roster subject to change):