Kenya Air Force advances modernization drive through strategic UK defence engagements

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The Kenya Air Force (KAF) has intensified its international defence engagement, with Commander Major General Bernard Waliaula using high-level air and space forums in the United Kingdom to strengthen strategic partnerships and explore emerging military aviation technologies as part of the force’s modernization agenda.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said Major General Bernard Waliaula represented Kenya at the Chief of the Air Staff’s Global Air & Space Chiefs’ Conference (GASCC26) and the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) held in London from July 15 to 19, 2026.

The Global Air & Space Chiefs’ Conference brought together commanders and senior representatives from more than 80 countries under the theme, “Dominating the Skies and Beyond: Agile, Integrated and Ready.”

“The conference provided a strategic platform for military leaders to exchange perspectives on the evolving air and space domain, discuss emerging security challenges and strengthen international cooperation in air and space operations,” KDF said.

On the sidelines of the conference and during the Royal International Air Tattoo, Waliaula held bilateral engagements with foreign military delegations and defence industry leaders focusing on aviation safety, professional military training, advanced air systems and emerging technologies.

He also toured exhibitions showcasing next-generation military aircraft, unmanned aerial systems and other innovations expected to shape the future of air operations.

The KAF commander further paid a courtesy call on Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Maurice Makoloo, during his visit.

According to KDF, the engagements reinforce the Kenya Air Force’s efforts to build strategic partnerships while enhancing operational capability through technology transfer, professional collaboration and innovation.

The military said participation in the international fora forms part of Kenya’s broader strategy to develop a professional, adaptive and mission-ready Air Force capable of responding to evolving national, regional and global security challenges.

The engagements also align with the Kenya Air Force’s ongoing modernization programme, which seeks to strengthen air power, improve interoperability with international partners and keep pace with rapid technological changes in military aviation.