Narok court jails 70-year-old man for life over incest with granddaughter

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – A 70-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Narok Law Courts after being convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing his school-going granddaughter.

Chief Magistrate Hezron Nyaberi found the accused guilty of incest under Section 20(1) of the Sexual Offences Act, ruling that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court heard that the offences were committed on multiple occasions at Talek Trading Centre in Narok West Sub-County, where the accused sexually assaulted the minor despite knowing she was his granddaughter.

The prosecution, led by James Kigo and Leone Wandera, called six witnesses, including the victim, a neighbour, her primary school teacher, a clinical officer and the investigating officer.

It also produced documentary and medical evidence, including the victim’s birth certificate, a P3 form and treatment notes, which corroborated the girl’s testimony and linked the accused to the offences.

In his judgment, Chief Magistrate Nyaberi described the victim’s testimony as “consistent, credible and free from malice,” adding that the accused’s defence amounted to “a mere denial” that failed to rebut the prosecution’s case.

The court consequently sentenced the 70-year-old to life imprisonment.

Section 20(1) of the Sexual Offences Act prescribes life imprisonment for a person convicted of incest involving a child under the age of 18.