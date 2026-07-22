45 pedestrians charged as NTSA intensifies Nairobi footbridge crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 –Forty-Five pedestrians have been arrested and arraigned in court for allegedly obstructing traffic by failing to use the Nyayo Stadium footbridge along Mombasa Road, as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) intensifies enforcement against unsafe pedestrian behaviour blamed for a significant share of road fatalities.

The latest arrests come barely a day after 22 pedestrians were charged for illegally crossing the Thika Superhighway at Allsops instead of using a designated footbridge, signalling an expanded crackdown on pedestrian traffic offences in Nairobi.

NTSA said the 45 suspects were arrested during an enforcement operation targeting people who willfully obstructed the free flow of traffic by crossing the busy highway at undesignated points despite the availability of a footbridge.

“A total of 45 pedestrians have been arraigned in court after they were arrested for willfully obstructing the free flow of traffic at the Nyayo Stadium footbridge along Mombasa Road,” NTSA said Wednesday.

The accused have since been arraigned in court under the provisions of the Traffic Act (Cap. 403), which prohibits pedestrians from crossing roads at undesignated locations or obstructing traffic.

The operation is being conducted jointly with the National Police Service (NPS) and Nairobi City County as part of a nationwide campaign to improve compliance with traffic laws and reduce pedestrian deaths.

The intensified enforcement comes against the backdrop of rising road fatalities involving pedestrians.

According to NTSA, 836 pedestrians were among the 2,150 people killed in road crashes during the first half of 2026, accounting for 38 percent of all traffic-related deaths and making pedestrians the single largest group of road users killed on Kenyan roads.

The Authority has attributed many of the deaths to pedestrians crossing multi-lane highways instead of using footbridges and designated crossing points, forcing motorists to brake abruptly or swerve, increasing the risk of fatal crashes.

NTSA says the ongoing enforcement campaign combines arrests with public education to encourage safer road use and improve compliance with traffic regulations.

The Authority has urged pedestrians to consistently use available footbridges and designated crossings, warning that non-compliance not only endangers lives but also attracts legal sanctions.

Under the Traffic (Minor Offences) Rules, pedestrians convicted of crossing roads at undesignated points are liable to fines starting from Sh500, although courts may impose higher penalties depending on the circumstances.