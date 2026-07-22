Kenyan ambassador receives Brazil’s highest Goiás honour for strengthening bilateral ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Kenya’s growing diplomatic and economic ties with Brazil received a major boost after Ambassador Andrew Karanja was awarded the Order of Merit Anhanguera Commendation, the highest honour conferred by the State of Goiás, in recognition of Kenya’s role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The award was presented on July 21, 2026, by Daniel Vilela, Governor of the State of Goiás and Grand Master of the Order of Merit Anhanguera, during a Solemn Investiture Ceremony held in the Historic City of Goiás.

According to the Kenya Embassy in Brasília, Kenya was the only African country honored during this year’s ceremony, underscoring its expanding diplomatic footprint in Latin America.

The embassy said the recognition was awarded for Kenya’s contribution to advancing cooperation with Brazil in economic and commercial diplomacy, social and cultural exchanges, sports, public diplomacy, and people-to-people relations.

“The honour reflects the growing strategic partnership between the two countries and their shared commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation,” the embassy said in a statement.

The ceremony was also attended by former Goiás Governor Ronaldo Caiado, who held bilateral discussions with the honoured ambassadors on expanding international cooperation.

The latest recognition marks another milestone in Kenya’s diplomatic engagement with Brazil, with the embassy noting that the country has now received five honorary awards in Brazil between 2024 and 2026, reinforcing its profile as a key African partner.

The embassy described the commendation as a testament to the strengthening relationship between Nairobi and Brasília, driven by increased collaboration in trade, investment, cultural diplomacy and international partnerships.

Kenya has in recent years sought to deepen its engagement with Brazil and the wider Latin American region as part of its broader foreign policy agenda aimed at expanding economic opportunities, attracting investment and strengthening South-South cooperation.