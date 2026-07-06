Haaland double downs World Cup record champions Brazil as Norway progress to quarters

NEW YORK, United States, July 6, 2026 – Erling Haaland’s second-half double helped Norway stun five-time winners Brazil and book their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time.

Brazil were left to rue Bruno Guimaraes’ missed penalty in the first half as Haaland, who had a quiet game until that moment, stole ahead of centre-back Gabriel to meet a cross from Andreas Schjelderup and put Norway ahead in the 79th minute.

The Manchester City striker then sealed Norway’s progress with a superb low drive from outside the box in the 90th minute.

Brazil were awarded a second penalty in the dying seconds of the game after referee Ismail Elfath deemed Leo Ostigard to have elbowed Casemiro and Neymar converted.

But it proved a mere consolation for Brazil, who exit the tournament before the quarter-finals for the first time since 1990.

In the quarter-finals, Norway will face either England or co-hosts Mexico, who meet in the last 16 in Mexico City on Monday at 01:00 BST (18:00 Sunday local time).

In an entertaining tie in New Jersey, Norway midfielder Patrick Berg had the ball in the back of the net after just four minutes, only for the celebrations to be cut short when Alexander Sorloth was ruled offside.

Relieved to have escaped an early scare, Brazil were then handed the chance to go ahead when Kristoffer Ajer took out Matheus Cunha with a sliding challenge in the box.

But Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes’ stuttering penalty in the 15th minute was kept out by Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who was as influential in their victory as Haaland. The 35-year-old was also on hand to deny Vinicius Jr after the Brazil attacker stole the ball from Norway captain Martin Odegaard.

Endrick replaced Cunha 58 minutes in and could have broke the deadlock with his very first touch after being played through by Vinicius, but the 19-year-old failed to hit the target despite going one-on-one with Nyland.

Carlo Ancelotti threw on Neymar 10 minutes later but Norway had the better of the chances in the final quarter, as Alisson saved from Schjelderup before the Benfica winger delivered the cross from which Haaland headed home.

Nyland was called into action again as he palmed a wayward looping effort on to the post in the 86th minute, before Haaland struck his second to move level on seven goals with France’s Kylian Mbappe and Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.