Stay humble – the Premier League feud about to hit world stage

NEW YORK, United States, July 5, 2026 – One of the Premier League’s most gripping personal feuds goes global on Sunday when Brazil face Norway in the World Cup last 16.

Norway’s irresistible force of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland comes up against Brazil’s immovable object in the shape of Arsenal defender Gabriel in New York New Jersey Stadium.

Haaland and Gabriel have been central figures as their clubs battle for domestic supremacy, creating a rivalry that regularly boils over into animosity.

The outcome of their latest confrontation will go a long way to deciding whether it is Brazil or Norway who advance to the quarter-finals, where they will face either England or Mexico.

Former England striker Chris Sutton told BBC Sport: “For all the battling for the Golden Boot between the greats such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Haaland, there have not been any great personal duels. Now we have one.

“This is the standout personal duel of the World Cup so far and make no mistake, it will have a huge bearing on the outcome of the game.

“It is the standout because of the bad feeling we know exists between the pair. I am sure there is a level of respect great players have for each other, but everything we’ve seen between them suggests they don’t like each other too much.”

Former England captain Alan Shearer is also relishing the confrontation between the pair, saying: “That will be a great battle because there is definitely a bit of niggle there.

“They don’t like each other which is fine, you don’t have to like your opponent, and we have seen them have clashes before so that’s definitely one to look forward to.”

Adding further intrigue is the statistical quirk that five-time world champions Brazil have never beaten Norway in four attempts – drawing two and losing two.

This makes Norway the only side the Selecao have faced, but never won against.

How did Haaland-Gabriel spat start?

Turn the clock back to Sunday 22 September, 2024.

Manchester City’s John Stones has scored a 98th-minute equaliser – just as it appeared Arsenal were about to hold out for a landmark victory at Etihad Stadium with only 10 men after Leandro Trossard was sent off in first-half stoppage time.

In the chaotic aftermath, Haaland ran into the net to retrieve the ball before throwing it with great force at the back of Gabriel’s head as he covered it with his Arsenal shirt in disappointment.

Gabriel has never forgotten.

After the final whistle confirmed the 2-2 draw, Haaland turned his attention to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with his infamous “stay humble” remark, uttered twice when they came together post-match on the pitch.

“What happens on the football pitch stays there,” said Haaland. “That’s just how it is. It’s a battle, a war, so it’s normal to have provocative acts in football. It’s part of the game.”

It was certainly part of the game when Arsenal thrashed Manchester City 5-1 in February 2025, Gabriel celebrating a goal for his side by bellowing in Haaland’s face in an act of sweet revenge.

The centre-back admitted: “I did it because he threw the ball at my head, to provoke him the way he provoked me. The moment we scored, he was right next to me, so I went straight to shouting in his ear.”

And so it went on.

Haaland celebrated scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory against Arsenal in April by singing the lines, “oh, oh, sometimes I get a good feeling”, from the Flo Rida song “Good Feeling” into a television camera after the final whistle – all done with a mischievous smile of triumph.

Tempers had flared during the game, with Gabriel aiming a headbutt at Haaland, who stood his ground. The Brazilian was fortunate to escape a red card from referee Anthony Taylor, with both players cautioned.

It was not long before Arsenal’s defensive kingpin was hitting back at Haaland again.

After the Gunners clinched their first top-flight title in 24 years in May, Gabriel posted a picture of himself holding the Premier League trophy aloft with the same Flo Rida tune and lyrics as its soundtrack.

The stage is now set for the latest round in this enthralling personal battle in the spectacular surroundings of New York New Jersey Stadium.

‘Personal confrontation will have huge influence on game’

If the Premier League stakes were high, this latest meeting takes place during the greatest football show on earth and no second chances for the loser. They will be going home.

And Sutton added: “I am absolutely convinced there will be a flashpoint or two, I really am, just because of the physical nature of both players. I was a big centre-forward myself so I always love to see those physical battles.

“We all love a bit of needle and a bit of edge don’t we? Something a little bit different. We’ve seen those head-to-head battles between Manchester City and Arsenal over the last couple of seasons and both of those players have been at the forefront of everything.

“This is what makes this so fascinating. They will be relishing the duel, but it will also be about being disciplined, staying on the right side of the line.

“When Haaland pulls on Gabriel, then Gabriel starts moving towards Haaland, that’s when I think the referee will have to keep an eye on things.

“When I was doing the Norway game against the Ivory Coast and when Haaland scored the winner that meant they were going through to play Brazil.

“One of the first things that went through my mind was it would be Gabriel versus Haaland and this is the personal confrontation that will have a huge influence on the game.”

Who wins the battle?

Haaland boasts a good record against Gabriel, scoring six goals in the 11 games in which they have faced each other at club level. Manchester City won five of those games, Arsenal two, with four drawn.

Norway’s main marksman is right in the running for the World Cup Golden Boot too with five goals so far, level with England captain Kane and two behind France’s Mbappe and Argentina legend Messi on seven.

Gabriel is the defensive mainstay of a Brazil side that has been unspectacular but have got the job done under the guidance of the great Carlo Ancelotti.

Sutton said: “Who wins out between Haaland and Gabriel will go a long way towards deciding who goes into the last eight.

“I think Norway are capable of winning, but Brazil have got a great manager in Carlo Ancelotti, a guy who knows how to win and finds a way to win.

“I think it will be a close, but we all sort of sense Brazil will win this one because of Ancelotti. He is such a streetwise manager.

“They are not like Brazil teams of the past, who would beat you with total football and play you off the park.

“Brazil under Ancelotti, are happy to be cagey, sit in and utilise Vinicius Jr. They have got Rayan on the other side, who looks like he is going to be one hell of a player.

“Brazil don’t really have any defined style at all. Their game is about feeling and Vinicius Jr is a big part of that – but they do have talent and are a team of moments.”

Sutton, however, refused to write off Norway as he explained: “We know their qualities – and we know all about Haaland.

“They also have Martin Odegaard, who is their main creator. He didn’t have a great season, largely because of injuries, when Arsenal won the title, but there is no questioning his quality.

“I think they are more than capable of beating Brazil. I think it will be close – and what happens between Haaland and Gabriel could decide it.”