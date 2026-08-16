Barcelona agree £65m deal to sign Rodri from Man City

BARCELONA, Spain, August 16, 2026 – Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Spain captain Rodri from Manchester City for about £65m.

The 30-year-old, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2024, is set to sign a four-year deal with the Spanish champions.

The transfer is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Rodri made 298 appearances across seven trophy-laden seasons at City after joining them from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a then club record £62.8m.

He missed much of the 2024-25 campaign after sustaining a serious knee injury, and parts of last season were disrupted by a hamstring issue.

However, he was back to his best at the World Cup in the summer, leading Spain to their second title and being named player of the tournament.

Rodri leaves City having won 12 major honours, including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three EFL Cups and the Champions League in 2022-23.

Last week City rejected Barca’s opening offer of £38.5m for Rodri, who was set to enter the final year of his contract at Etihad Stadium.

It had looked like Real Madrid would be his next destination but La Liga rivals Barcelona stepped up their efforts to complete the signing in recent days.

Speaking after City’s defeat by Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, new boss Enzo Maresca said: “Rodri is a player who just won the World Cup and Ballon d’Or.

“He’s a top player, all the teams need a Rodri, so it’s not about if we miss Rodri or not.”

Will Bouaddi be Rodri’s replacement?

Talk of City signing 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi has been rumbling all summer, and the club have reportedly held talks with the Moroccan, who would cost an estimated £85m.

Bouaddi is said to be keen on the move.

The teenager impressed at this summer’s World Cup after a starring role in Lille’s Champions League victory over Real Madrid in 2024 announced him on the big stage.

Bouaddi functions as a deep-lying conductor – much in the same vein as Rodri – and would complement summer signing Anderson, who is more of a box-to-box midfielder.

Taking into account the loss of Bernardo Silva, it is not just Rodri that City are trying to replace and, with 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season, Bouaddi possesses a level of experience beyond his age.

Who else is on Man City’s radar?

Man City’s interest in Chelsea‘s Enzo Fernandez has been no secret, despite not submitting a bid for the Argentine before the Blues’ Friday deadline.

Chelsea told interested parties they had until 17:00 BST on Friday to make an offer for the 25-year-old – with them wanting £120m for his signature.

But they are not thought to have received any bids and Xabi Alonso’s side now hope to keep their vice-captain.

However, it is understood City do not see the potential transfer as being over and still think Chelsea want to do a deal.

Man City boss Maresca is clearly a fan of Fernandez, having made him Chelsea captain when Reece James was injured, and he played the Argentine in 79 of his 92 games in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez is, by nature, a defensive midfielder but Maresca played him further forward many times last season when Cole Palmer was injured, leading to him scoring a career-best 15 goals.

That means there are several places Fernandez could fit into Maresca’s City team – if a deal does happen.

The Abu Dhabi-owned club also signed England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Forest this summer.

So that would give Maresca some flexibility when naming a team – and means Anderson and Fernandez would be capable of playing together.

Whether a deal can be agreed or if Chelsea will stick to their guns remains to be seen.

Another potential midfield signing is Bournemouth‘s Alex Scott.

City have explored a potential move for England international Scott this summer.

The 22-year-old has rejected contract offers from the Cherries amid interest from other Premier League clubs, though his current deal does not expire until 2028 and the club have expressed their desire to keep him.

Bournemouth rejected a £64m bid from Chelsea for the midfielder last month and made it clear any further approaches would not be welcomed. Advances from Arsenal have also been knocked back.

Scott’s energy and ball-carrying ability suit Maresca’s preferred style of play – with a heavy emphasis on possession – while his passes into the box and ability to win duels make him an appealing option.

Liverpool‘s Alexis Mac Allister also interests Maresca.

The Argentine is into the final two years of his contract at Anfield and has been a consistent presence in the Reds’ midfield during his time there, though he struggled for form during a troublesome 2025-26 season.

As a Premier League winner, Mac Allister would bring top-flight experience and be a ready-made candidate to slot into City’s midfield.