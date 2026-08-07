England footballer Toney charged with assault in Soho

LONDON, England, August 7, 2026 – England footballer Ivan Toney has been charged with assault at a nightclub in central London.

The 30-year-old, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, was charged on 31 July following an incident on Wardour Street in Soho on 6 December.

The former Brentford striker, who started England’s 6-4 win over France in the “bronze final” of the World Cup last month, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 24 September.

A spokesperson for Toney said: “Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court.”

After starting his career at Northampton Town, the striker had permanent spells at Newcastle, Peterborough and Brentford before moving to Saudi Arabia in 2024.

He was a surprise selection for England’s World Cup squad but apart from the France game, his only other appearance was as a late substitute in the 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina.