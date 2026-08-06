Barcelona? Real Madrid? Man City’s Rodri has a decision to make

MANCHESTER, England, August 6, 2026 – Manchester City midfielder Rodri may have a huge decision to make this summer on whether to join La Liga giants Real Madrid or Barcelona – should he decide to leave Etihad Stadium.

The 29-year-old is into the final year of his deal at City and is yet to sign fresh terms.

Real have held a long-term interest in signing the player, but two separate sources told BBC Sport on Thursday that Spanish champions Barcelona have joined the race for his signature.

To add to the intrigue, Barca sources have distanced themselves from such talk when approached to comment by BBC Sport.

A big decision to make

Rodri missed much of the 2023-24 campaign after sustaining a serious knee injury, and parts of last season were disrupted by a hamstring issue.

However, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner was back to his best at the World Cup in the summer, leading Spain to their second title and being named player of the tournament.

Rodri said earlier this season his future would be sorted out after the tournament, but he is currently out of action after undergoing back surgery.

City are currently on a pre-season tour in the Far East and face Arsenal in the Community Shield next Sunday, but Rodri is yet to link up with his team-mates. Once he does return, he has a major decision to make.

Does he sign the deal that is on offer from City, see out the final months of his contract and become a free agent next summer or take up the tantalising prospect of a return to his homeland?

City sources have previously told BBC Sport they are “counting on” the player for next season, while a significant fee would need to be offered to even consider a sale of the player.

A move to Barca would allow Rodri to join the title winners for the past two seasons and unite with national team compatriots Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Pedri.

However, he may enjoy a quick reunion with ex-City team-mate Bernardo Silva, who joined Real on a free this summer, and the club will be led by the returning Jose Mourinho.

Rodri, though, may not receive a universal reception if he joins one of the two Spanish giants.

He played for Atletico Madrid in the past and having previously said “you can’t turn down the best clubs in the world” with regards to Real, the reception at Nou Camp would be highly interesting if he did end up there.

Who could replace Rodri?

Rodri has won four Premier League titles, the Champions League and two FA Cups since joining City in 2019 and has established himself as being not only integral to the side, but as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Having already lost Silva this summer, losing Rodri would be a significant blow and would require one of Mateo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez or Tijjani Reijnders to step up, with all three featuring in pre-season so far.

Club record signing Elliot Anderson is set to be a starter, so there would be a big hole to fill alongside the England international.

City remain in talks to sign 18-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille, but it would be a big ask for the Moroccan teenager to fill such esteemed boots.