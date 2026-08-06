How cross country success spurred Kenyan youngster to gold at World Under 20 Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6, 2026 – Kenyan youngster Frankline Kibet reveals that his win in January’s World Cross Country Championships in Florida increased his hunger for more success.

The 19-year-old says he was motivated to work harder in training even as his sights remained trained on the World Under 20 Championships in Oregon.

“I am so happy to have won this championship. I was so grateful to be able to win the worlds cross country and I went back and trained very well that is why I was able to win this championship,” the World Cross Country junior champion said.

Kibet’s return to the United States yielded another medal, winning gold on the opening day of the World Under 20 Championships on Wednesday.

He clocked 13:28.27 to cross the finish line first, ahead of fellow countryman, Nehemiah Kipng’eno who ran 13:30.09 to collect silver.

Ethiopia’s Damitew Kebede set a personal best (PB) of 13:35.38 to bag bronze.

On his part, Kipng’eno said to expect more medals from him in future races.

“I am so grateful that I could run a fast time at the world level, and am so grateful to have won silver for my country. I thank the mighty god for this victory in these championships, I will work hard to prepare for the next,” Kipng’eno said.

With their successes, Kenya have taken an early lead in the medal count at the championships, leading with three (one gold, one silver and one bronze).

The country also won bronze in the women’s 5000m courtesy of Joyline Chepkemoi.