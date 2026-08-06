Kenyan star Madina Okot joins Australia’s Tasmania Jewels for WNBA offseason

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6, 2026 – Kenyan basketball sensation Madina Okot is heading to Australia for the upcoming WNBA offseason after signing with Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) side Tasmania Jewels.

The announcement, made by the expansion club, will see the 21-year-old center feature for the Jewels until January 2027, before returning to the United States to link up with the Atlanta Dream for the 2027 WNBA season.

The deal remains subject to standard league approval.

Okot, who made history earlier this year after being selected 13th overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream, becomes the Jewels’ second import player, completing their inaugural squad ahead of their debut WNBL campaign.

Okot has hit the ground running in her rookie WNBA season with the Dream, quickly establishing herself as a formidable interior force off the bench.

Through 28 regular-season games in Atlanta, the Kenyan center is averaging 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks per game while logging around 9.5 minutes per contest.

Demonstrating remarkable efficiency inside the paint, she boasts an impressive 59.8% field goal percentage.

Her standout rookie performances include a career-high 19-point, 8-rebound game against Portland on July 11, followed by a dominant 14-point outing on 75% shooting against the Chicago Sky on July 19.

Tasmania Jewels head coach Claudia Brassard expressed her delight at securing the 6-foot-6 Kenyan international, praising her rim protection, rebounding prowess, and interior dominance.

“Okot is the final piece of our team. We’ll be very competitive,” Brassard said, noting that the center’s physical presence and defensive ability will be massive assets for the club’s frontcourt.

Okot’s journey to the top tier of women’s global basketball has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Having only picked up basketball in 2020 after making a transition from volleyball, the young center has enjoyed a rapid ascent through the ranks.

From dominating local and regional high school and club championships to making her mark in American collegiate basketball, she earned her place in the WNBA and is currently navigating her rookie season with the Atlanta Dream.

The Tasmania Jewels will tip off their inaugural WNBL campaign on home court against Geelong at the MyState Bank Arena on October 15, 2026.