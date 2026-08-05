Narok County enacts Wildlife Conservancies Act to Protect Greater Mara Ecosystem

NAROK, Kenya, Aug 5 – Wildlife conservation initiatives in Narok County are set to receive a financial boost following the enactment of the Narok County Wildlife Conservancies Act, 2026.

The legislation establishes a dedicated Wildlife Conservancies Fund to finance conservation programmes and strengthen community conservancies across the county.

Under the Act, the fund will receive at least two percent of the county government’s most recently audited revenue, in addition to grants, gifts, donations and other contributions.

The money will be used to support conservation activities, improve conservancy operations and provide financial assistance to families affected by human-wildlife conflict.

The law further requires proper financial management, annual audits and public reporting to enhance transparency and accountability in the use of conservation funds.

The Act’s Memorandum says the new financing model will help secure sustainable conservation while addressing the economic challenges faced by communities living near wildlife habitats.

Community participation has also been placed at the heart of wildlife conservation following the enactment of the Act, dated August 5, 2026.

The legislation seeks to empower local communities by supporting the establishment of conservancies, promoting conservation education and encouraging partnerships with government agencies and conservation organizations.

The Act also provides mechanisms to support families affected by wildlife attacks while promoting research on wildlife populations, habitat conditions, water resources and human-wildlife conflict.

To ensure inclusivity, the law requires public participation, transparency, dialogue and representation of youth, marginalized groups and persons living with disabilities in conservation governance.

The Narok County Wildlife Conservancies Board will coordinate these efforts while working to improve conservancy governance and strengthen community involvement in protecting the Greater Mara Ecosystem.

County leaders believe the legislation will help balance wildlife conservation with socio-economic development by ensuring local communities become direct beneficiaries of conservation efforts.

The legislation applies to all wildlife conservancies in Narok and seeks to promote their establishment, sustainability and long-term development through collaboration between communities, the county government and conservation partners.

A central feature of the Act is the creation of the Narok County Wildlife Conservancies Board, which will oversee conservancy management, coordinate conservation programmes, support infrastructure development and work with the Kenya Wildlife Service to recognize conservancies.

The Board will also promote community participation, supervise conservation programmes and ensure equitable access to conservation funding.