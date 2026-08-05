Tharaka Nithi nurses to resume duty Thursday despite the nationwide strike

CHUKA, Kenya, Aug 5 — Nurses in Tharaka Nithi County will resume work on Thursday after the county branch of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) directed its members to return to duty in compliance with an active court order, even as the nationwide nurses’ strike remains in force.

The decision was announced following a meeting between KNUN Tharaka Nithi branch officials and county government representatives led by County Secretary Alex Muratha and Health Chief Officer Rose Micheni.

Speaking in Chuka Town, KNUN Tharaka Nithi Secretary Fabian Marigu said the county branch had no mandate to suspend the national strike called by the union’s headquarters but was obligated to comply with the court directive obtained by the county government.

“We are asking our members to resume duty in respect to an active court order and as a gesture of the goodwill shown by the county leadership to address grievances that concern them,” Marigu said.

He said the county administration had demonstrated commitment to resolving issues affecting nurses locally, prompting the branch to direct its members back to work while discussions continue.

Marigu added that although some county-specific concerns had been addressed, negotiations would continue on outstanding issues alongside efforts by the national union to secure implementation of demands raised at the national level.

Among the key issues affecting nurses in Tharaka Nithi are the promotion of 98 nurses and the confirmation of nine others to permanent and pensionable terms.

County Secretary Muratha welcomed the union’s decision, saying it would restore healthcare services that had been disrupted by the strike.

“As a government, we apologise for the inconveniences caused to our people and thank the nurses for agreeing to resume duty,” he said.

Muratha reiterated the county government’s commitment to resolving labour disputes through dialogue and consultation, urging residents to seek services at public health facilities from Thursday as normal operations resume.

The Tharaka Nithi nurses joined the nationwide strike to press for implementation of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), improved salaries and allowances, better working conditions, career progression, increased staffing and adequate medical supplies in public health facilities.

Despite resuming work, the county branch said it remained in solidarity with nurses across the country and would continue supporting the national union’s efforts to have the outstanding grievances resolved.