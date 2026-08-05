Kirinyaga blogger arrested as DCI cracks down on online hate speech

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Kirinyaga-based digital strategist and political blogger Justin Kinyua Mwangi over social media posts that authorities say amount to hate speech and ethnic contempt.

Mwangi, who describes himself on Facebook as a political storyteller and digital strategist, was arrested on Tuesday in Wanguru Town, Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

He administers the “Justin Kinyua” Facebook page, where he has built a sizeable following through commentary on national politics, particularly issues affecting the Mt Kenya region.

His online content has in recent months largely echoed the political messaging of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has publicly identified him as a blogger associated with the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), although there is no public record indicating that he holds any official position within the party.

According to the DCI, the arrest followed investigations into a Facebook post allegedly targeting supporters of President William Ruto in the Mt Kenya region.

“Those supporting Kasongo in Mt. Kenya should just relocate to Kip meno counties. They should be marked and each visited with special warm greetings….,” he reportedly wrote in the post cited by investigators.

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The DCI said the post forms the basis of charges of hate speech and ethnic contempt under Sections 13 and 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

The arrest also resolved hours of speculation over Mwangi’s whereabouts after claims circulated on social media that he had been abducted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina alleged that the blogger had been seized by hooded gunmen and demanded his immediate release. The DCI later confirmed that Mwangi was in lawful police custody and under investigation.

The agency said he will be arraigned in court on Wednesday to answer to the charges.

“The DCI remains resolute: freedom of expression is a constitutional right, but it is not a licence to sow division, incite hatred or threaten national stability. Those who abuse digital platforms to undermine peace and cohesion will face the full force of the law without exception,” the agency said.

The National Cohesion and Integration Act criminalises hate speech and the publication or distribution of material deemed likely to stir up ethnic hatred or undermine peaceful coexistence among communities. Conviction can attract fines, imprisonment, or both, depending on the offence proved in court.

Mwangi’s case comes amid heightened scrutiny of online political discourse as authorities intensify enforcement against content they say risks inciting ethnic animosity or undermining national cohesion ahead of the 2027 General Election.