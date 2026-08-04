Kalonzo meeting fuels speculation over Muthama’s political future

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 — A meeting between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Alice Muthama, daughter of former UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama, has sparked fresh speculation over the former Senator’s political future, coming weeks after he publicly broke ranks with senior Kenya Kwanza figures over attacks on the opposition leader.

The photograph, shared on social media, surfaced on Tuesday amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election and has renewed questions over whether Muthama, who serves as a Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) commissioner under the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), is edging closer to the opposition.

Alice, who is eyeing the Matungulu parliamentary seat, described the meeting as an opportunity to seek guidance from one of Kenya’s veteran politicians as she prepares for elective politics.

“It was a privilege to meet H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka and benefit from his wisdom and counsel. As I prepare to seek the trust of the people of Matungulu and the opportunity to serve them, I remain committed to learning from the experience of those who have gone before us. Leadership begins with humility, listening, and an unwavering commitment to service,” she wrote.

The development comes against the backdrop of another high-profile UDA-nominated PSC commissioner, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali, who has already crossed to the opposition and secured its backing for the 2027 Mombasa gubernatorial race.

Mohammed Ali ditched his loyalty for UDA accusing the party of intolerance and frustrating his gubernatorial ambitions.

He was subsequently unveiled by opposition leaders led by Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka as their preferred candidate for Mombasa governor before Kalonzo later announced that the Nyali MP would receive a direct Wiper Patriotic Front ticket for the race.

Ali has since become a regular fixture at opposition rallies alongside Kalonzo, Gachagua, Eugene Wamalwa and other coalition principals, signalling a widening political realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Although Muthama has made no public declaration about leaving UDA, his recent political messaging has increasingly put him at odds with some Kenya Kwanza leaders.

In July, the former Machakos senator sharply criticised Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi over remarks urging Kalonzo to join President William Ruto’s government to “rescue” the Lower Eastern region from poverty, describing the comments as “demeaning and insulting” to the people of Ukambani.

“Sudi’s statement… that Kalonzo Musyoka should be prayed for so that he can join the government and rescue the people of Lower Eastern from the chains of poverty is demeaning and insulting to the residents of the region,” Muthama said.

He defended the region’s record of self-driven development, arguing that generations of residents had built schools, churches, health facilities and other community projects through their own sacrifice rather than political patronage.

Muthama further accused Sudi of belittling the people of Ukambani for political mileage, insisting they could not be bought or manipulated and were capable of determining their own political future.

While neither Kalonzo nor the Muthama family has commented on the significance of Alice’s meeting, the image has fuelled speculation that Muthama could be the latest UDA-linked figure to drift towards the emerging opposition alliance, mirroring Mohammed Ali’s political trajectory.

Whether the meeting signals a broader political shift or was simply a courtesy call remains unclear, but it has added fresh intrigue to the battle for influence in Ukambani as parties position themselves for the 2027 polls.