Muturi, Munya, Kivuti reject Gachagua’s call to dissolve parties and join DCP

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 — A rift has emerged within the Mt Kenya opposition after Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, PNU’s Peter Munya and DEP’s Lenny Kivuti rejected former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s call to dissolve their parties and fold into the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, the leaders said Gachagua had neither the legal nor moral authority to determine the future of other political parties, describing his remarks as offensive to party members, delegates and officials who had invested in building their respective political formations.

The statement follows remarks attributed to Gachagua at a church event in Meru on July 26, where he urged the Democratic Party, PNU, Umoja na Maendeleo Party and BUS Party (DEP) to dissolve and join DCP.

The leaders maintained that any decision to merge, dissolve or reconstitute a political party can only be made by the lawful organs of that party in accordance with its constitution and the Political Parties Act.

They further cited Article 38 of the Constitution, saying every Kenyan has the right to make political choices, including joining and participating in a political party of their choice.

“These political rights are both constitutional and statutory and cannot be diminished by the personal ambitions or preferences of any individual,” the statement said.

While reaffirming their commitment to working with like-minded parties to provide alternative leadership to the Kenya Kwanza administration, the leaders stressed that any political cooperation must be founded on consultation, equality and mutual respect rather than coercion or political ultimatums.

The trio also accused Gachagua of applying double standards by calling for the dissolution of established parties while simultaneously engaging elected United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders and senior government officials.

“If he genuinely believes in political realignment based on principle and the sovereign will of the people, then he should encourage those elected on UDA tickets to resign and seek fresh mandates through by-elections,” the statement said.

The leaders further rejected what they described as attempts to portray Gachagua as the sole political spokesman for the Mt Kenya region, saying no meeting or consensus had ever conferred such authority on him.

“Leadership is earned through service, humility and consensus—not through declarations of supremacy over independent political formations,” the Muturi-led caucus said.

Muturi, Munya and Kivuti urged Gachagua to embrace structured dialogue and respect the autonomy of political parties, warning that democracy is strengthened when parties and citizens are free to make political choices without intimidation.

“It can’t be one is okay joining DCP but bad if they join our parties. One people, one agenda—prosperity,” the leaders conclude noted.